Senator Chuck Schumer fights for USPS federal relief

NORWICH, NY – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer found himself back in Greater Binghamton today.

Schumer spoke at the Norwich Post Office to express the need for federal relief to ensure post offices remain open throughout our region.

Schumer, along with House Speaker Pelosi and others, are looking to pass legislation providing 10-billion dollars to keep post offices running.

The Senator says the country relies on the post office not just for for jobs but important deliveries, including medications.

And there’s the increased amount of absentee voting by mail.

Schumer says the voting process must remain secure and fair.

“If Americans doubt the safety, accuracy, fairness of our election, it’s the beginning of the end of this great country. We’ve had the grandest experiment in democracy in the history of the world. But, it’s because everyone believes our elections are on the level. If people start thinking that they are not, and when President Trump tries to make them think they’re not, that’s a bad thing. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you shouldn’t want that to happen,” says Schumer.

Schumer also noted that lack of internet and email access in rural areas, saying that’s another reason he is fighting to keep post offices in business