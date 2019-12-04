Senator Akshar looks for responses to tax dollars funding local campaigns

BINGHAMTON, NY – State Senator Fred Akshar wants to hear from his constituents about a new law that spends millions of state dollars on political campaigns.

The 2019/2020 budget created taxpayer-funding of campaigns up to 100 million dollars.

Akshar, a Republican, opposes the system, saying individuals, not the government, should decide which candidates get their money.



Akshar says the plan would provide up to 18 million dollars for a candidate for governor, and several thousand for other positions.

The Senator is encouraging people in his district to visit NY Senate dot gov to fill out a survey on the issue.