Senate votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

ALBANY, NY – The full Senate votes to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to serve a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the Senate floor debate leading up to Judge Barrett’s confirmation.

In the final hours of debate… Democrats continued to oppose the lifetime appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} We are blowing up the precedent…

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren rejected the timing of what they consider a rushed nomination.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} …considering a Supreme Court nominee closer in time to a presidential election than ever before in American history.

{Senator Elizabeth Warren, D/MA} shoving aside the wishes of the American people in order to steal this Supreme Court seat.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed agrees a confirmation this close to the election is wrong.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} …let the American people have a say.

Democrats say once on the court… Justice Barrett’s rulings could threaten the healthcare of millions of Americans.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether 129 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will continue to have access to affordable healthcare.

Democrats say that’s why Republicans are rushing Barrett through.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} I’ve watched an unrelenting campaign for Republicans to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

But Republicans argue – Democrats are just angry they won’t have a court to side with them on issues.

{Senator Marsha Blackburn, R/TN} Obamacare is a stop along the road to government controlled healthcare – that is their goal and how dare we have a Supreme Court that would get in their way.

{Senator Ben Sasse, R/NE} You lost this vote but please don’t burn down this institution…

Barrett will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.