Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON DC – The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

As Washington Correspondent Morgan shows us, the annual defense spending bill is facing a veto threat from President Trump.

{Senator Jack Reed, D/RI} I urge passage.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee called for a swift vote on the nation’s annual defense bill.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} it expands efforts to keep our men and women in uniform safe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the passage of the 740 billion dollar bill is vital to the Nation’s defense.

{Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R/KY} It directs investments in technologies to maintain our strategic edge. It makes critical supply chains more secure.

The Senate joined with the House lawmakers – in passing the bill with a veto-proof majority… as President Trump maintains his threat to reject it.

The President says he’ll veto the bill if it does not repeal a law protecting social media companies from legal liability for content on their sites he also takes issue with a provision in the bill to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen:

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} we need to make sure these installations are named after people who were for the union and for forming and building a more perfect union.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul briefly delayed the NDAA vote from taking place on Thursday – because of language in the bill limiting the president’s ability to draw down troops in Afghanistan.

{***Senator Rand Paul, R/KY: ***} What we really want is 535 generals in congress to tell him he can’t leave a war, how absurd is that.

Paul’s delay on the NDAA also forced Senators to wait on passing a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown the deadline for avoiding that is midnight Friday.