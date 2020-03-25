Senate passes $2-trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate appears poised to pass the $2-trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill after days of tense negotiations and heated debate.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports.

Senate leaders have reached a deal with the Trump administration on the latest phase of economic relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

{Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY} Help is on the way, big help – quick help.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer maintains the bill is imperfect but necessary to provide resources to our public health system and protect all Americans.

{Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY} becasue Democrats insisted on making this bill better we can now call it a bill that puts workers first not corporations.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed says the bill will now be more effective.

{***Senator Jack Reed, D/RI ***} What we’ve done is been able to put the money where it’s going to make a real difference.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the 2 trillion dollar bill will lift the nation’s distressed economy and put cash in the pockets of individual Americans.

{Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R/KY} The Senate is going to stand together, act together and pass this historic relief package.

The bill will also have to pass the Democratic controlled House – before heading to the President’s desk.

{***Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD ***} We’re very optimistic that bill will be accepted by the House and the president will sign it before the week’s out.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says this won’t be the last piece of legislation lawmakers take up to address the evolving pandemic.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} We’ll have to keep working for more resources next month, and the month thereafter but this is answering the urgent need right now that’s happening around the country.