A section of Colesville Road will be closed for construction.

Starting July 20th to November 1st , the intersection of Colesville Road and Stratmill Road to the intersection of Colesville Road and North Road will be closed.

The closure is due to the replacement of the Colesville Road Bridge over Duell Creek.

A detour utilizing local roads will be in place.

If you have any questions, contact Patrick Hogan at 778-2909 or Patrick.Hogan@BroomeCounty.US.