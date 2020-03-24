Second person in Broome County dies of COVID-19 complications

BINGHAMTON, NY – A second person in Broome County has died from the coronavirus.

During his daily briefing this afternoon, County Executive Jason Garnar announced that a woman in her 90’s died this morning of COVID-19 at Lourdes Hospital.

Garnar says her positive test returned today as well bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 9.

That’s out of a total of 185 tests of which 70 came back negative and another 106 are still pending.

72 people are now under mandatory quarantine and another 96 are in precautionary quarantine.

Garnar says the need for more personal protective equipment, or PPE, is critical.

“Lourdes and UHS, they are burning through their supplies of PPE at a very high rate. We already have a very difficult flu season we’re going through and with this pandemic, it is really burdening them,” says Garnar.

A special donation drop-off zone for medical supplies was implemented today outside the old Macy’s at the Oakdale Mall.

The county is seeking unused N-95 and surgical masks, medical gowns and gloves, as well as medical plastic face shields and shoe covers.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 2:30.

Garnar says the county secured an additional 16,000 masks today.

And it is forming a team of county workers that will start reaching out to businesses who may have some of the medical supplies on hand.

Officials say potential sources may be local dentists offices or tattoo parlors.