Second man charged with manslaughter in Town of Union dirt bike rider death

TOWN OF UNION – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second man with manslaughter for the death of a dirt bike rider in the Town of Union Tuesday evening.

50 year-old Eric Vanfossen was arrested yesterday for his role in the death of 24 year-old Cameron Fortner.

Investigators say Fortner died after the dirt bike he was driving on Airport Road slammed into a parked van.

48 year-old John Hughes was already charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing a shovel at Fortner causing him to swerve and strike the van.

The Sheriff’s Office also released additional information about events that evening along Airport Road.

Police say it responded a few hours earlier to complaints of a disturbance.

Deputies ticketed the victim, Fortner, for several traffic infractions as well as disorderly conduct for conducting loud tire burn-outs in an SUV on the street.