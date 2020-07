A local chain restaurant has had one of its workers test positive for COVID-19.

The Applebee’s on Upper Front Street had a team member who worked last Friday and Saturday who has contracted the virus.

If you were at the restaurant from 12:15pm to 7:30pm on Friday or 3pm to 7:30pm on Saturday, the Broome County Health Department says you should self quarantine until August 1st.

The restaurant was closed, cleaned, and disinfected after learning of the exposure.