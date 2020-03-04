Search for Casie Weese of Glen Aubrey continues

APALACHIN, NY – The search continues for a Glen Aubrey woman who was last seen on East Main street in Apalachin over the weekend.

37-year old Casie Weese was last seen at around 1:30 in the morning on Sunday after she reportedly walked away from a vehicle with a flat tire.

New York State Police are being assisted by New York State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Apalachin Fire Department and the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team in looking for Weese.

They’ve searched Route 434 and Main street as well as Apalachin Creek and the Susquehanna River using drones and divers.

Weese is 5 feet five inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a checkered coat, jeans, and black boots.

If you have any information on Weese, you’re asked to call 561-7400.