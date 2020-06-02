Sean Massey for Binghamton School Board

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mail-in voting is underway for school budgets and school board members across the state with the deadline for returning them a week from today.

Sean Massey is one of four candidates for two open seats on the Binghamton City School Board.

Massey is a professor at Binghamton University and a former Binghamton City Councilman.

His son is a senior graduating from the high school this month.

Massey says he wants all students to have the great education and experience that his son had.

He wants to support teachers and make certain that they are paid appropriately.

He says education is a basic human right.

“Our schools should be fair and inclusive learning environments that are basically open and accessible to everyone. Schools should be places that teach creativity and critical thinking, compassion and empathy. And they need to prepare our students for life and work, but they also need to prepare them to contribute to make a better world and more just world,” says Massey.

Massey recognizes the significant challenges facing the district from the ongoing pandemic and feels that his experience on Council has prepared him.

He noted a lack of guidance from the state and a lack of financial support from the federal government as major concerns.

Massey says the district must maintain its quality while planning its pandemic response in a transparent manner with plenty of input from stakeholders.