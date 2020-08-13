Schumer says schools cannot open with more federal funding

OWEGO, NY – Senator Chuck Schumer was in Owego today to discuss the challenges of reopening schools without support from federal funding.

Schumer says that if Washington does not provide money for states and municipalities, districts across the state may be unable to reopen safely.

Schumer and other members of the Senate are looking to pass a bi-partisan bill that would be worth around 175-billion dollars, with school districts like Owego-Apalachin and Maine-Endwell receiving around 2.5 million dollars apiece.

The Senator cited the cost of P-P-E, physical barriers, and cleaning supplies among the many costs that school districts will face as they plan to reopen.

In front of the Owego Elementary School, Schumer made his point very clear, safety and support are top priorities.

“I am here saying that we as Senate Democrats are going to push very hard for this. We have some Republican support on the Senate side. We need more of them. We need leader McConnell. We need Donald Trump. And our schools will then be able to open as quickly as they can. But, safely. Safety above all,” says Schumer.

Schumer is hopeful that this bill would be passed soon to ensure schools can open within their new time frames.

Although, at the moment, Schumer says that both parties in the Senate are in gridlock over the bill.