Schumer meets with MLB Commissioner

US Senator Chuck Schumer is still swinging for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Schumer met with M-L-B Commissioner Rob Manfred about the fate of minor league teams last month.

Major League Baseball has proposed eliminating 42 teams from its minor league system, including Binghamton and several other New York teams.

Schumer says he stressed how minor league baseball is woven into the culture of New York.

He also suggested M-L-B officials visit the communities who would lose their teams, which he expects will happen early this year.

The changes are still being negotiated between Major League and Minor League Baseball.

They would take place after the upcoming season.