BINGHAMTON, NY – US Senator Chuck Schumer is pitching a new strategy in the fight to save Binghamton baseball.

Schumer says he’s invited top Major League Baseball officials to visit NYSEG Stadium next week, after reaching out to them directly.

He plans to show off the stadium’s first rate facilities, as well as showcase Binghamton’s love for the Rumble Ponies.

Stakeholders and local leaders will also be present.

The Rumble Ponies are part of an MLB’s proposal to cut 42 minor league teams.