Schumer advocates stopping data collection that hurts bees

OXFORD N.Y – Senator Chuck Schumer was in Oxford today detailing a federal decision that could sting our area.

Schumer joined advocates at Kutik’s Honey Farm to talk about a decision made by the US Department of Agriculture to stop collecting data on honey bees that puts the species at risk.

If it goes through, starting in October the USDA will stop collecting data for its Honey Bee Colony Reports.

Honey Bee Colonies have experienced massive losses including New York State losing 14,700 colonies in 2018 alone.

Schumer says the pollination honey bees provide is an absolutely crucial part of our agriculture business that needs to be preserved.