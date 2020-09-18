Schools may be looking at cuts if no stimulus comes

BINGHAMTON, NY – If the relief bill passes, some say it could not be coming at a better time for schools in New York State.

Schools are set to receive their full aid payment from the Division of Budget at the end of the month, but this comes after learning that lots of money had been held back.

300 million dollars in the state aid budget has gone un-allocated to this point, and this has forced schools to make some tough choices.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says withholding money from desperate schools has forced them to make adjustments they did not want to make.

“Right now, we are just trying to protect our schools until we come up with a resolution. Unfortunately, they’re making cuts that, they feel, their backs are up against the wall over, and we want them to know that we are trying our very best to get them the resources that they need,” says Lupardo.

Lupardo says her office has received many calls and emails from people opposed to cutting education.

Positions on the chopping block include custodians, maintenance workers, and teaching assistants.