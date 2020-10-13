Schools in mandatory testing zone still have not received state guidelines

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, local school districts within the state’s designated Yellow Zone cluster continue to have a number of unanswered questions just 3 days before mandated testing is supposed to begin.

One clarification is that school buildings that are outside of the zone are not subject to the testing.

The zone roughly covers the valley portion of the Triple Cities, leaving out all of the schools in Maine-Endwell and Johnson City, so those districts do not need to test.

Another update is that the mandate does not apply to buildings that are not hosting students which will likely mean that Binghamton does not need to test as its instruction is fully virtual.

So, that basically leaves Union-Endicott and Catholic Schools of Broome County.

Catholic Schools President Elizabeth Carter tells NewsChannel 34 that she is waiting for further guidance from the state regarding the mandated testing protocol.

A similar message to parents is on the U-E district website.

The Broome County Health Department says it plans to send a request to the state tomorrow with the number of school buildings, people to be tested and machines needed for the free rapid testing kits.

And while the testing apparatus is free, the districts will likely incur the cost of additional staffing and PPE in order to conduct the tests.