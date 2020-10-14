School testing mandate details still unclear

BINGHAMTON, NY – The details on how to carry out the state’s mandate for testing of students, faculty and staff at schools within the Yellow Zone still have not been worked out.

County Executive Garnar says he had scheduled a conference call between state health officials, the local health department and local schools impacted for this afternoon to hammer out the details.

So far, it looks as though only Union-Endicott and Broome County Catholic Schools will be affected as all the buildings in Maine-Endwell and Johnson City fall outside of the Yellow Zone and Binghamton is fully virtual.

The state says the weekly testing requirement begins on Friday, although Garnar suspects that that gives the districts until next Thursday to conduct the testing, the same day the current Yellow Zone designation will expire, unless it is renewed.

The health department has requested 95 rapid testing machines to handle 4,000 people.

Garnar also questioned the rationale of using these rapid tests on school students and teachers as the tests are only effective for symptomatic people who presumably shouldn’t be coming to school in the first place.