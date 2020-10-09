School testing: 20% of in-person students and staff in Yellow Zone to be tested with rapid tests

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following up on his announcement from earlier this week, Governor Cuomo has outlined further guidance around testing in yellow zone areas.

20% of in-person students, teachers and staff must now be tested once a week starting next Friday.

All test results will need to be reported the the New York State Department of Health and made available on each school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

To complete this request, rapid tests are being sent as needed to schools and localities.

Govenor Cuomo also says that he is making rapid testing available to every county in the state.