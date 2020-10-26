School kids receive pandemic EBT cards

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local K through 12 students who missed out on free lunch at school during the spring are now receiving food stamp cards in the mail to help make up for the lost meals.

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer or P-EBT, cards worth $420 began arriving in the mail last month for all students who are eligible for free or reduced school lunches.

That includes all students in Binghamton and some other individual school buildings where all students get free lunch regardless of income due to what’s termed community eligibility.

The $420 is meant to replace the value of the meals missed last March through June.

Many families who already received Medicaid or SNAP benefits will see the money loaded onto their existing EBT cards.