School bus crash in Port Dickinson

PORT DICKINSON, NY – Police are reporting a second school bus crash this week on Phelps Road in Port Dickinson.

The call came in around 8:45 this morning, just days after the Susquehanna Valley school bus crash.

11:20 UPDATE: The bus was from the Chenango Valley district, carrying 23 Port Dickinson Elementary students.

The bus was struck on the front passenger’s side by a vehicle pulling out of their driveway after the bus failed to stop on ice.

Chenango Valley personnel as well as emergency responders were at the scene and all students were evaluated by the school nurse and/or EMT.

