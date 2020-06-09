Schimmerling Law Offices hold drive-thru hand sanitizer giveaway

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local injury attorney is doing his part to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Schimmerling Law Offices hosted a drive thru hand sanitizer giveaway on Sunday.

Attorney Tom Schimmerling says that even now, hand sanitizer is hard to come by.

As soon as he was able to purchase it in large quantities, he gave it away to the community.

More than 1,000 two ounce bottles were handed out at his three locations in Owego, Endicott and Binghamton.

Schimmerling is known to host events that promote safety in the community.

“And of course we do Safe Night, we’ve been doing it over 20 years now. And most recently, of course, the hand sanitizer. I just think it’s so important to give back to the community. I mean they’ve been really really good to me, we’ve been very successful, so I love having the opportunity to give back,” says Schimmerling.

Schimmerling says he’s planning another giveaway in the next week or two.