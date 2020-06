BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re running low on hand sanitizer, here’s your chance to grab some more.

Schimmerling Law Offices will be holding its second hand sanitizer distribution on Sunday.

The law office purchased several thousand bottles of sanitizer in preparation for the area’s reopening.

Those who wish to pick up a free bottle can visit Chemung Canal Trust in Owego from noon to 2, Walgreens in Endicott from 2 to 4 or the American Legion on Main Street in Binghamton from 4 to 6.