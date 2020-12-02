Scavenger hunts planned for the Village of Owego

OWEGO, NY – Tioga County residents have an opportunity to have fun for the next 3 Thursdays on the calendar.

The county’s United Way is holding scavenger hunts in conjunction with Moonlight Shopping, where teams of 4 can accomplish tasks or get items on a list to win the game.

Challenges on the list will vary, from taking pictures from local businesses, to recording business owners telling you a joke, or maybe even singing a song.

United Way Executive Director Meredith Sagor says the event is made extremely safe for everyone who participates.

“Once they come, they see that we are socially distanced. No one’s touching anybody, their with their own group of people that they choose to come with. When they are out in the community, people love to see them. They love to see that they’re getting involved with the Tioga United Way, and supporting small businesses,” says Sagor.

Tickets to participate are $25 per person, or $100 per team.

Groups meet at the Owego Elks Club at 6:45, grab their checklists, and embark on their journey throughout downtown Owego at 7.

They return at 7:45 to see who won the contest, and maybe share a few laughs too.

The next challenge is tomorrow night.