Sbarra Real Estate and Stephen Donnelly Associates donate $2,000 worth of lunches to Hospital Heroes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local businesses have teamed up to help feed hospital workers.

Both Sbarra Real Estate Services and Stephen Donnelly and Associates have come together to donate $2,000 worth of lunches to Hospital Heroes.

The volunteer program delivers two meals a day to area hospitals.

For both Rachel Sbarra Riley and Stephen Donnelly, they wanted to show their appreciation for the front line workers.

“We really just appreciate our first responders. Hospital, corrections, police, EMT, everyone. Even the retail workers, and everyone working in the hospitality business. It’s just a small token of our appreciation during this tough time,” says Riley.

“It was really just a small way for us to be able to help the organization, Hospital Heroes, who has just done tremendous work. I’ve had the chance to follow them on social media, and they’ve just been doing some really great things. So, it was really a no-brainer for Sbarra, as well as my company, to kind of team up and do something nice for the front line workers that are making a difference,” says Donnelly.

The real estate company and marketing firm call this a win-win scenario because it bolsters the local restaurant industry as well.