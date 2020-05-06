Sandy Polakovich, window of Broome County’s first COVID-19 victim, returns home after her own battle with the virus

BINGHAMTON, NY -The widow of the first COVID-19 fatality in Broome County has returned to her home.

Sandy Polakovich was discharged from Binghamton General Hospital earlier today to the sound of cheering and applause.

Polakovich has had multiple hospital stays as she’s battled COVID-19, including being admitted and placed on a ventilator just nine days after her husband of 59 years, Bill, passed away due to the virus.

Sandy has been in the Inpatient Rehabilitation portion of Binghamton General since April 27.

She celebrated her birthday on May 2, and was given the gift of a negative COVID-19 test result two days later, leading to her discharge.

Dr. Mark Caramore worked with Sandy during her time in the rehab unit.

He says it’s tremendous to see her overcome the virus, and that her attitude played a large role in her recovery.

“Enthusiastic and optimistic from the jump, and it didn’t change until she left. So, it’s really great to see a positive impact from her own efforts, as well as the efforts of all the staff members who were involved in her care,” says Caramore.

Caramore worked with Polakovich for a little over a week, and says he never saw her spirit waver.

Sandy was welcomed home by her daughter, Lisa, her grandchildren, and other family members.