Salvation Army needs bell ringer volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Salvation Army aims to help those in need, right now, it’s the Salvation Army that needs assistance.

Due to concern over the pandemic, the Salvation Army is in need for bell-ringer volunteers.

The organization’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is set to begin tomorrow, and runs through Christmas Eve.

While in years past they have averaged between 4 and 5 hundred bell-ringers, this year, they are currently below 100 total volunteers.

Corps Officer John Hansen says that while he understands people’s concerns over COVID, he is asking for any help that they can get.

“I would just ask people to think about their neighbors. Yeah, we’re concerned about the virus. But, remember, there are people that are still in need, and the need is getting greater and greater. Our theme this year is to rescue Christmas, and we need volunteers to help us rescue Christmas,” says Hansen.

Hansen says this year’s goal is to raise 100-thousand dollars, which he believes is still a realistic expectation despite the minimal volunteers.

Hansen says that if you’re interested in volunteering, which they request 2 hours per shift, you can call the Salvation Army at 722-2987.