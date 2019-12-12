Salvation Army in need of volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Salvation Army needs volunteers to reach its goals this holiday season.

Volunteers have been hard at work outside the Vestal Wal-Mart.

They have brought in just over a quarter of the 100 thousand dollar goal.

The Salvation Army is in the middle of its largest fundraiser of the year, but it depends on its volunteers to meet its quotas, and have only filled just over half of its positions.



Captain Joseph Hansen says many people rely on the services that the charity provides.

“The need in this community is too great to try and do it all by ourselves. Salvation Army is special in that we have done this for over 100 years in this community and we strive to serve the best we can for as much as we can with the best that we can.” says Hansen

The Salvation Army has its red kettles at multiple locations in our area.

Hansen says Wal-Mart is a great partner because of all the traffic it gets day after day.

Bell ringer, and dedicated volunteer Robert Roe (row) had been there since 9 this morning.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call 722-2987.