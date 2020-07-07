Sall Stearns allows sidewalk to be used for outdoor seating

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local businesses are working together to keep people apart.

Sall Stearns is allowing Dos Rios and The Colonial to use its part of the sidewalk so that people can eat safely outside.

The clothing business on the corner of Washington and Court Streets has been open since June 1st.

The neighboring businesses had decided to work together for the sake of the people long before that.

Sall Stearns President Ron Sall says he credits the local restaurants for being great business partners.

“We are picking up a customer here or there. They don’t come down to buy clothes and eat. They come down to eat, but they see things and we are more visible. I was talking to a couple of the owners yesterday and they are seeing a lot of people they haven’t seen, and their food is excellent,” says Sall.

Sall says his business is doing just fine with people coming in after enjoying a nice meal.

New customers, plus some recent weddings they have helped with have put Sall Stearns right where they were this time last year in terms of profit.