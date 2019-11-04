Safe Housing Task Force finishes a year-long research project

BINGHAMTON NY – A coalition looking to improve the safety and affordability of low-income housing has released a set of recommendations following its year-long research project.

The Safe Housing Task Force gathered on Tuesday evening for a public forum.

The group was formed by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar last year to address a crisis in substandard housing across Greater Binghamton’s urban core.

The task force made a series of recommendations in 4 key areas: protections, development, housing quality, and tenant and landlord supports.

Co-Chair Rebecca Rathmell says everyone, regardless of income, should have a safe and stable place to call home.

“This is just the beginning of the conversation to truly address the quality and affordability of housing in Broome County. Our hope is that this conversation will continue and the recommendations will just provide a foundation to build upon to prioritize those lowest and most vulnerable among us,” says Rathmell.

Rathmell says she looks forward to presenting the information to the Broome County Legislature as some of their proposals would require new county laws.