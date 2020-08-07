Sacred Sites open house goes virtual on Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – An event touting local churches this weekend is going virtual for all to see.

Sacred Sites Open House is promoting churches in Greater Binghamton for people of all faiths to look at what distinguishes them.

The event is orchestrated by PAST.

St. Mary’s Orthodox Church is showing off its artistic marvel, with its classic bells at the front of the property, its domes at its top, and its stain glass windows.

The church is Carpatho Russion, which means those in the congregation have several different heritages at once.

Priest Nathaniel Choma says having all parts of the world converge in one room is powerful.

“That distinctive heritage group is something very individualistic to us. It has influenced our music to be one of a kind. It’s influenced our way of operating the liturgy to be one of a kind, and it’s made our people very one of a kind,” says Choma.

Choma says the Rose Window, the large round window at the front of the church, is his favorite part of the physical church.

The church has a choir, but no organ, so the music the choir sings is all a capella.

The tour will be held at 1 PM this Sunday, and you can access the Zoom link by going to PASTNY.org.