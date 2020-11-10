Rumble Ponies to stay in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to the new ownership of the New York Mets, professional baseball will remain in Binghamton.

During his introductory press conference earlier, new Mets Owner Steve Cohen announced that the Mets farm system next year will include Binghamton.

While it is not yet clear what level they will play at, or if they will retain the Rumble Ponies moniker,

Binghamton baseball fans can breathe a sigh of relief after months of rumors that had them heading for extinction.

The other Mets minor league affiliate sites include Syracuse, Brooklyn, and St. Lucie.

Due to directive from the organization, Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes was unable to comment on the situation when asked by NewsChannel 34.