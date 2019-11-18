Rumble Ponies may be the victim of MLB minor league cuts

BINGHAMTON, NY – A proposed shakeup of the minor league baseball system could threaten the future of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball expires after next season.



According to the New York Times, the MLB wants to restructure the farm system, reducing the total number of minor league teams by 42.

According to the Times, the Rumble Ponies are on a list designated for elimination.

Also under consideration is cutting the amateur draft pool by 20 rounds, which would create a much smaller player pool.

Another team in jeopardy include the Chattanooga Lookouts, the nation’s oldest team, who date back to 1885.

Nothing has been decided yet.