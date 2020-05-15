Rules and regulations for Phase 1 businesses

ALBANY, NY – 5 New York Regions entered Phase 1 of their re-openings today.

But, the ‘On Pause’ order has been extended until May 28th for the others, unless they too can meet their marks.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca breaks it down for us and what regulations there are for businesses in Phase 1.

As far as Upstate New York goes the Capital Region and Western New York are still ‘On Pause’ until they can turn their numbers around.

For others in Phase 1, there are new guidelines to follow.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

We’re going to open half of the regions in the state today. 5 regions out of 10. They are the regions that meet the numerical criteria.

That means Construction, Manufacturing, Retail pickup, Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing businesses can resume in those areas. But, there are rules.

For residential and commercial construction employers must provide masks, masks need to be worn by employees within 6 feet of one another, and there can be no congregate meetings.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

For retail businesses, curbside pickup starts. The employee and the purchaser in the vehicle must be wearing a mask.

Gloves are ‘preferred’ and the employer also must also provide hand sanitizer.

In-store pick up is allowed if curbside pickup isn’t ‘practical.’

But, customers will need to order ahead.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

But, it is instore pickup it is not instore shopping.

The Governor also mentioned today that hair salons will be part of ‘Phase 2’ of the reopening.

State beaches will also be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Local beaches will be decided by local governments.