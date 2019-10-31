“Rude and Bold Women” on display at First Friday

BINGHAMTON NY – An annual show celebrating female empowerment is returning to First Friday this month.

Rude and Bold Women is an exhibition taking place tomorrow and Saturday at Atomic Tom’s.

Roughly 50 pieces by 30 female artists are on display, ranging from deeply personal artwork to overtly political pieces.

Committee member Pat Raube says its not just the imagery that’s rude and bold.

“One of our artists this year was in a relationship in which she was never permitted to do anything except what would please her spouse. And now she’s in a different stage in life and she’s putting out this gorgeous work that she’s had pent up inside her for a long time. That’s her bold statement that ‘I’m an artist,” says Raube.

The show has received artwork from as far away as Singapore, Oklahoma and Florida.

It’s on display tomorrow from 6 to 9 and Saturday from noon to 4 and again 6 to 9.



Saturday evening will feature a performance by musician Kali Cornwell.