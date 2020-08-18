Ruby and Sons Jewelers changes name and location

ENDICOTT, NY – A more than a century old local jeweler is returning to its hometown and its original name.

Ruby Jewelry has moved to 201 East Main Street in Endicott at the corner of South Liberty Avenue.

Founded in 1919 by Ruby Levine, the business became known as Ruby and Sons Jewelers for many years.

After being located at 3 spots along Washington Ave in Endicott, the retailer moved to Endwell in 1997 after third generation jeweler Rochelle Levine took over the business from her father Carl.

Rochelle says she grew up with a great deal of pride in Endicott.

“It’s where we started. It’s where all of my clients are. I have such loyal third, fourth generation clients here. I’m part of their family. I actually now officiate at weddings which is very fun. So, it’s another way for me to be part of the community which I grew up in,” says Levine.

Ruby Jewelry opened in its new location last week.

Levine says she downsized the store so that she can provide more personalized service.

And she’s able to make sales online through RubyJewelry.us.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 5 and Saturdays 10 to 4.

Levine also offers and encourages private appointments which can be made by calling 754-1212.