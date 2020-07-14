Roundtop Picnic Area opens in Endicott with incredible views

ENDICOTT, NY – An outlook that has a view of Vestal, Endicott, and the Susquehanna River had its grand opening Tuesday.

Roundtop Picnic Area unveiled its new post where passers by can look down over a portion of Broome County.

The area was becoming hindered by vegetation growth over the years, which had skewed the view.

It has some brand new picnic tables and benches, plus plenty of room to sit as visitors look over the area.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the view has been restored to its former glory.

“Look at what we have here. This is absolutely amazing. The view is astounding. I think it’s one of the best views in Broome County if not the best view in Broome County. You got a nice little picnic area here. It’s something that’s going to be used quite a bit,” says Garnar.

The state secured a $700,000 State and Municipal Facilities Grant and more funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

This is only part of a bigger project to for making the waterfront better, and will later add walking trails and other aesthetic improvements.