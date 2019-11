BINGHAMTON, NY – The porcupette at the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park has been named!

The baby was born in August to parents Mattie and Zoey, with this latest baby being the pair’s fifth.

Anyone was able to vote for the porcupette’s name, with the final choices being Almond, Chopsticks, Huckleberry, Oregano and Wasabi.

The zoo is pleased to announce baby Huckleberry!