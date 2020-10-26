Ross Park Zoo welcomes Sand Cat, Amal

BINGHAMTON, NY – With a little over a month left until they close for the season, the Ross Park Zoo has added a new inhabitant.

Last week, the zoo welcomed a 1-year old sand cat, named Amal, from a zoo in Utah.

While sand cats are native to the Sahara Desert and parts of central Asia, Amal will be comfortable in his new climate-controlled habitat, located right near the cougar exhibit.

Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter says the zoo was recommended as a breeding spot for Amal and his soon-to-be-joining partner.

Ginter added that people have already fallen in love with Amal, and he and the staff are hopeful that the cats will be able to have a successful breeding season.

“Everyone loves Amal. He’s pretty adorable when you come see him. So, the feedback has been pretty positive, and I think people are pretty excited. And, again, we’re excited and looking forward to his companion joining him, and eventually, having some kittens to kind of add that extra layer of adorability to things here at the zoo,” says Ginter.

Ginter is hopeful that Amal’s companion will be joining him sometime in the next few weeks.

In the mean time, you can still visit Amal and all the other animals at the zoo every Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 3 until November 29th.