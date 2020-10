BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ross Park Zoo is welcoming a new cat.

The Zoo’s new sand cat, Amal, comes from Utah.

Sand cats are native to the Sahara Desert, Arabian Peninsula and parts of central Asia and are only about the size of a domestic cat.

These cats are near threatened although not by extinction currently, although that could be the case if not monitored.

You can visit Amal at the Ross Park Zoo in the Wonders of Nature building on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm through November 29th.