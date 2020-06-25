Ross Park Zoo welcomes baby marmoset

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ross Park Zoo welcomed in its newest furry friend earlier this month.

On June 11, Maxine and Clark, two Geoffroy’s marmosets, gave birth to their baby.

The newborn is among the zoo’s marmoset exhibit, alongside it’s parents and siblings, Quincey and Finn.

This particular species, native to southeastern Brazil, tend to stay very small in size, with a life span of about 10 years.

The zoo’s Visitor and Member Services Manager, Rachel Peppard, says that they still have yet to identify the gender of the marmoset, but for a reason.

“We are kind of keeping hands off for a little bit. We’re kind of giving them their space to really raise the young. These marmosets live in very family and social structures, which means every member of the family has a hand in raising the young and caring for the young. If you come to the zoo, once we reopen in phase four, you might see the baby on any one of the family members, either tucked along the belly or along the shoulder,” says Peppard.

The Ross Park Zoo will begin its Phase Four reopening next week.

The zoo will open to members only on Monday, with the general public allowed to return next Thursday.