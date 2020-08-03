Ross Park Zoo welcomes baby African Penguin

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular Ross Park Zoo exhibit has a brand new member.

The Zoo announced today the birth of a baby African Penguin.

While penguins have been a mainstay at the Zoo since the 90s, this was the first time it’s had a successful hatch.

The chick was born to parents Adasha and Howard, and has been growing quickly since its birth earlier in the summer.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says the bird is part of a special program that aids in wildlife conservation.

“Conservation is a really key part of everything we do. For a small zoo, over a third of the animals that we house here are actually part of what are called Species Survival Plan programs. So those are programs that are managed co-operatively with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and countless zoos across North America,” says Ginter.

You can’t see the chick right now, as the Penguin exhibit is currently closed due to COVID-19.

However, the Zoo is open daily from 10 to 4.

Admission price has been reduced to $7 for everyone.