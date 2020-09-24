Ross Park Zoo to hold Fall Fur All in lieu of Halloween events

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the season turns from summer to fall, Ross Park Zoo is ready to greet their guests in the spirit of the season.

Its Fall Fur All event begins this weekend.

In lieu of their annual Boo in the Zoo and Howloween events, which typically feature interactive exhibits, the zoo will be going hands off this year.

The park will be dressed up with fall and Halloween decorations, and will feature a scavenger hunt for kids around the zoo.

Visitor Member Services Manager Rachel Peppard says it’s unfortunate they can’t hold their usual event.

But, she’s thankful they are able to still do something to help families enjoy the zoo this time of year.

“We love watching kids doing the activities. We love watching them do the arts and crafts stuff. So, we haven’t been able to do that. But, we think that putting into place a scavenger hunt and more safe activities. We’ve been trying to find ways to really have families have more fun with their kids, and be able to enjoy the fall season,” says Peppard.

Fall Fur All begins this Saturday and runs until October 25th.

While attending, masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information, you can visit RossParkZoo.org.