Ross Park Zoo to hold “Courtship Tails” Valentines event

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park is promoting an adorable animal for its annual Valentines Day event.

Ferguson the red panda, an endangered species, is the centerpiece for this year’s edition of Courtship Tails, which takes place on February 14th and 15th.

The event will have three tours a day, starting at noon, 1:30, and 3:00, and guides will discuss the mating habits of the animals at the zoo.

Member and Visitor Services Manager Rachel Peppard says she can’t wait for the big weekend in February.

“I love Courtship Tails. It’s an event that is so unique for our area, and we’ve been doing it for around 10 years now. It’s just a really cool opportunity,” said Peppard.

Ferguson has been at the zoo for 3 years and has fathered 2 offspring.

Despite the name, the red panda is not at all related to the giant panda bear.

It is more closely related to a raccoon.

The event is for those aged 21 and older.

The tour will have a brief stop along the way for wine tasting and snacks.

For more information, you can call the zoo’s education center at 724-5461, extension 235.

Tickets for the event are $115 for member couples, and $130 for nonmembers.

You can become a member online here.