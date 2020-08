BINGHAMTON, NY – About one month after announcing the birth of their new African Penguin, the Ross Park Zoo has launched a naming contest.

The Zoo announced via social media Friday that the chick, born on June 20th, is a girl.

You can visit https://binghamtonzoo.formstack.com/forms/penguinchick to submit a name through September 7th.

It costs $5.00 to submit one name and $10 to submit 3.

The person who submits the chosen name will win a Wild Encounter with the penguins in 2021.