Ross Park Zoo acquires Pallas’s Cats

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ross Park Zoo is making a pair of rare, Asian cats part of its family.

Pallas’s Cats have been added to the zoo.

The exhibit, which previously housed the Fishing Cat, is being renovated in partnership with Oasis Stonescapes to help reflect the natural habitat.

The cats originate in central Asia and are a near-threatened species.

The zoo will house two female cats by the names of Jodi and Ruby, who are sisters, who arrived on February 17th.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says that the cats were shy when they arrived, but have since opened up.

“One of the things that people sometimes refer to the Pallas’s Cats as are the original Grumpy Cat, so when you think of the Grumpy Cat meme, that’s this cat. They have lots of character, lots of personality, so we’re sure that they’ll be a popular hit with our visitors,” says Ginter.

Ginter says the zoo has brought in more animals in the last two months than it did over the last two years.

The Pallas’s Cats will not be on display until the exhibit is finished.



The Broome Leadership Institution is also assisting with fundraising efforts for the new exhibit.

The zoo is currently closed until at least April 18th.