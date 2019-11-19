Rodents abandoned in Tompkins County

BINGHAMTON, NY Animal abuse investigators are seeking the public’s help in determining who’s responsible for abandoning hundreds of small pet rodents.

The Tompkins County SPCA is looking into 2 separate incidents that took place late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

The SPCA says large numbers of guinea pigs, rats, mice and gerbils were dumped along the roadsides of Michigan Hollow Road in Danby and Caswell Road in Dryden.

Many of them were dead by the time officers and volunteers arrived to rescue them.

Investigators believe the 2 events were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humane officers at 592-6773