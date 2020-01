“Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling’s widow has died.

The Serling’s daughter, Anne, annouced Monday night on Twitter that her mother, Carolyn “Carol” Serling had passed away.

“I am saddened to announce my mother Carol Serling has passed away. She lived to be 91. She married my dad, Rod Serling, in 1948. A marriage that lasted until his death in 1975. She was with him through his early and extended career and will be missed,” wrote Anne.

Carol was a Binghamton native.