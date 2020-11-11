Rockefeller Christmas Tree to come from Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY – The worst-kept secret in Oneonta has now been made official: for the second time in 3 years the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from the Town of Oneonta.

This 75 foot tall Norway Spruce is scheduled to be cut down tomorrow morning in advance of a 2 day trip to New York City.

When its branches are not tied up, it has a reported diameter of 45 feet and weighs 11 tons.

According to neighbors, the pine tree, which is along Route 23 in West Oneonta, was first spotted 3 years ago when crews came to cut the previous tree.

However, it was less than 70 feet tall at the time, not tall enough for Rockefeller Center’s liking.

So a tank of liquid fertilizer was brought in to give it a boost to get to the proper height.

Allen Dick, owner of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, is donating the tree and has been kept very tight-lipped about the plans.

But tomorrow, he’ll finally be able to share his story.

The public however is being warned that there will not be adequate space for viewing the cutting due to the pandemic.

The follow statement was released:

The 75-foot tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce that will be the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-2021 season will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot long trailer on Thursday, November 12, at 8:00 a.m. at 3851 NY-23 in Oneonta, NY 13820). Time is approximate, media should arrive no later than 7:00 a.m.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is donated by Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta. The donor of the tree, Al Dick, will be available for interviews on site.

NOTE TO MEDIA: In order to ensure social distancing, there will be no public access for visitors to attend or get an up-close view of the tree being cut. If advance coverage is planned, we kindly ask that you let your audiences know. Media are invited to cover on-site.

The tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 14. There will be no public access to the tree arrival at Rockefeller Center. Details about how to visit the lit Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be announced in the coming weeks.

DATE: Thursday, November 12

TIME: Media should arrive by 7:00 a.m.

Tree will be cut at approximately 8:00 a.m.

LOCATION: 3851 NY-23

Oneonta, NY 13820 For more information, visit www.rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.