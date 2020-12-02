Rockefeller Center Tree to be lit Wednesday evening

NEW YORK CITY -And now the moment fans of a certain Norway spruce have been waiting for, the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

The 75 foot tall tree was cut down in West Oneonta and transported, with a stowaway owl on board, to Manhattan last month.

Tonight, it will be lit up for the season.

Here’s NBC’s Lester Holt and Al Roker with a preview.

“Well welcome to Rockefeller Center where I’m standing with Al Roker next to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It is always a symbol of the season and no it’s a symbol like no other,” says Holt.

“It’s one we really need and we are going to light the thing tonight and everybody gets a chance to come together for this symbol of the holidays,” says Roker.

“And we are going to preview the whole thing when we see you tonight on NBC nightly news,” says Holt.